Amber Rose & Her “Love” Val Chmerkovskiy Are Smooching On Social Media

Erin Donnelly
First, they danced. Then they romanced. And now they're rubbing the PDA in everyone's face. We're referring to Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy. After teaming up on Dancing with the Stars, the pair are now either a couple, or just two people who want us to think they're a couple. Either way, they're now sucking face on Instagram. Enjoy!

You read that right: Rose is now calling the dancer "my love." Chmerkovskiy, meanwhile, shared this snapshot of him and Wiz Khalifa's ex-wife. This time, he's only kissing her hand.

Well, it looks like love. We've got to ask, though: Who's the poor sap who has to take all these photos?
