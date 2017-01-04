Ever since Serena Williams announced her engagement to Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian last week, fans have been dying for a taste of the ring. Now, Williams is giving it to them — sort of. The tennis star just shared an amazing pic of her "engagement ring," and it's delicious. On Tuesday, Williams posted a photo of what she claims is her brand-new bling, and while it may not be as large as Kim Kardashian-West's planet-sized ring, it's certainly special in its own right. That's because Williams has declared her now-fiancé got her a taco ring.
Okay, so the athlete probably isn't sporting this on her finger, but that's some A+ trolling for everyone hoping to get a sneak peek at her ring. As reported by ET Online, Williams has seemingly been wearing the ring out in public, with the diamond turned inward so the paparazzi can't get a glimpse. Could her ring be a taco made out of diamonds? As someone who would take an endless supply of tacos over diamonds any day, I could certainly appreciate it if Ohanian's proposal came with some extra flavour.
