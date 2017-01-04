Did Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Just Become Instagram-Official?

Look alive, folks. It might be time to think up a couple nickname for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. SoJo? Starknas? Things appear to be heating up between the Game of Thrones actress and DNCE frontman, and we mean that both metaphorically and literally. What could be hotter than a date down in Miami? Turner's Instagram now features a snapshot of her new beau smoking a stogie on a boat in Miami. Who does he think he is, Pitbull?
Jonas commented on the pic, which seems to raise the couple's status to Instagram-official, with a winky-face emoji. He's a man of few words, that one. In all honesty, though, we're super-jealous. Winter is coming, and these two are living it up in the MIA. Smart thinking, lovebirds.
