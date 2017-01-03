Denise Richards & Charlie Sheen’s Teen Daughter Is A Carbon Copy Of Her Dad

Things are shaping up for the notorious Charlie Sheen in 2017. The famously erratic actor and father of five (one with his high school girlfriend, two with ex-wife Denise Richards, and two with second ex-wife Brooke Mueller) spent some time with his family during the holidays, and shared a picture with Sam, his eldest daughter with Richards. Sam is turning 13 in March of this year, and is starting to look more and more like her dad each year. In the picture, Sheen and Sam are jokingly standing with their arms crossed and backs to each other. He captioned the photo: "sami: So how was your day dad? dad: well sweetie, it went a little something like this..." She's his total mini-me.
Sheen has had a dramatic few years, but this normal daddy-daughter post hints that Sheen is holding up his promise of leaving his partying days in the past. New year, new Sheen?
