Tesco Ends ‘Sexist Pricing’ Of Women’s Razors

Tesco has cut the price of women's disposable razors to match men's, after pressure from campaigners against sexist pricing on the high street. The supermarket giant was charging twice as much for a packet of pink "feminine" razors compared with those marketed at men. Five twin-blade women's razors will now cost 50p rather than £1, the same price as the store's equivalent men's razors, which are blue, reported The Times. Over the last year campaigners have been pushing for high-street brands to reduce the prices of many toiletries marketed at women, which are far higher than similar products for men. An investigation by The Times last year found that women and girls were charged an average of 37% more for clothes, beauty products and toys. Women's rights charity the Fawcett Society also found evidence of "sexist pricing" among high-street and supermarket toiletry products, such as triple-blade disposable razors, shaving cream, spray-on antiperspirant deodorant and body spray. The study found that women are paying, on average, 31% more for a basket of own-brand toiletries compared with men. The pricing of such products for women varied from 22% more in Asda to 56% more in Morrisons, the Fawcett Society said. Writing to the Labour MP Paula Sherriff, Tesco said: "Following an internal review and discussions with our suppliers, we have acted on concerns about the difference in price of our female and male disposable twin-blade razors." The supermarket justified the previous price disparity by saying men's razors were cheaper because they were produced and sold in higher volumes. "We are guided by doing what is right for our customers and by our commitment to offering clear, competitive and transparent pricing," a Tesco spokesman told the BBC. Sherriff, who put pressure on Tesco to reduce the price of women’s disposable razors, tweeted that she was "really pleased with this result".
Really pleased with this result. Chipping away at gender pricing bit by bit. Watch out retailers-I'm onto you! https://t.co/u7ZJlCEJwI— Paula Sherriff MP (@paulasherriff) January 1, 2017
Sam Smethers, chief executive of the Fawcett Society, said: “We welcome Tesco’s decision to tackle sexist pricing by reducing the price of razors marketed at women but this is just the tip of the iceberg," reported The Times. "Our investigation found major supermarkets routinely charging more for women’s products. We want to see them go much further and end these sexist practices.” Tesco's move comes after Boots cut the price of "feminine" razors last year to bring them in line with the equivalent product marketed towards men.
