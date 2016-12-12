The year was 2006. The Disney Channel was riding a wave of tween popularity, thanks to shows like That's So Raven, Hannah Montana, and Kim Possible. It was the perfect time to try something ambitious, something different. Something like...a musical. Enter: High School Musical.
Yes, it's really been 10 years since the world was first introduced to Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens. Yes, 10 years ago, we were told — in song — to remember that we're all in this together. And yes, 10 years ago, we saw some of the worst 2000s fashion choices ever made. I mean, feathers and bedazzled shirts? Bless their hearts.
To celebrate this milestone, we've decided to check up on the actors from the original High School Musical. Where are they now? What are they doing? Do they still call themselves "Wildcats"? Okay, so maybe we can't find information about that last question, but it's no less important.
Ahead, 15 of the stars from the original High School Musical and how they've changed since the TV movie's premiere. Go Wildcats!