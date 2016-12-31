Anna Wintour has been made a Dame in the Queen's New Year's Honours list.
The editor-in-chief of Vogue US, who has steered the iconic style bible since 1988, is recognised for services to fashion.
As had been reported earlier in the week, Victoria Beckham is also recognised for services to fashion. She receives an OBE 13 years after her husband David collected the same accolade.
Accessories designer Anya Hindmarch, who was awarded an MBE in 2009, now receives the slightly higher accolade of CBE.
Gold medal-winning Olympic athlete Jessica Ennis-Hill and gold medal-winning Olympic rower Katherine Grainger are also made Dames. Andy Murray and Mo Farah both receive Knighthoods.
Actresses Naomie Harris and Helen McCrory receive OBEs, while veteran Keeping Up Appearances star Patricia Routledge is made a Dame at the age of 89.
Professor Elizabeth Anionwu, who helped to create the UK's first sickle cell and thalassemia counselling centre, and to found the Mary Seacole Centre for Nursing Practice at the University of West London, is made a Dame for services to nursing.
Of the 1,197 people recognised in the New Year's Honours list, 603 or just over 50% are women. The government said this year's list is "the most diverse ever," adding: "There has never been a greater number of individuals from a Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) background."
