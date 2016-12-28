New Year's Eve is fast approaching — and the stars have something special in store for the world this December 31. A rare meet-up of daredevil Mars and dreamy Neptune will make for an emotional, if not excessive, celebration. Coordinate your outfit around cute, comfy shoes. This planetary pairing takes place in Pisces — the sign that rules dance — making a good beat essential for the night. Passion will be plentiful — but so will the urge to escape. And with Mercury in a signal-dropping retrograde, good sense could fly out the window. Maybe you shouldn't drain the whole bottle of Dom or blow your pay on VIP admission to an overhyped party. To help you plan your night, our resident stargazers, The AstroTwins, have recommendations for how each zodiac sign should ring in 2017.



