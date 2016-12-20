If you're as much of a sucker for pretty food and drink as we are (unicorn cakes and Smurf Lattes, anyone?), you're bound to be excited for 2017's most vibrant food trend.
The colour purple is going to prevail on our plates next year, according to consumer behaviour analysts at Whole Foods.
Experts from the company investigated customers' behaviour across 465 stores and concluded that purple food is a "fast growing trend" that's set to be huge.
Richly coloured purple foods are "popping up everywhere", the health food store said in a report. These include purple cauliflower, black rice, purple asparagus, elderberries, acai, purple sweet potatoes, purple corn and cereal.
"The power of purple goes beyond the vibrant colour and often indicates nutrient density and antioxidants," the experts added.
Science also backs up the claim that purple foods are good for us. They're shown to be full of potent antioxidants known as anthocyanins, which have been linked to numerous health benefits, including a reduced risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disease, cognitive decline and Alzheimer's disease.
These antioxidants have also been said to play a role in controlling and possibly preventing obesity and diabetes, and reducing inflammation, thereby likely reducing the risk of chronic diseases.
It's thought that the darker the colour of a purple fruit or vegetable, the higher its antioxidant contents and health value.
One foodie establishment in Seoul, South Korea is ahead of the curve in its passion for purple and made headlines earlier this year for its all-purple desserts.
Cafe Bora's offerings include purple frozen yoghurt and purple shaved ice, both of which feature purple sweet potato as the main ingredient.
And let's not forget ube – pronounced "oo-bay" – the purple vegetable that blew up on Instagram and then in the media earlier this year. The yam-like treat, traditionally used in Filipino cooking, has been used in everything from donuts to ice cream and cheesecake.
We think it's fair to assume ube's stunning and almost artificial-looking colour can at least partly explain its appeal in today's hyper-visual food culture.
So, with its health benefits and Instagram-friendliness, why would you not add more purple to your plate in 2017?
