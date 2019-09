One foodie establishment in Seoul, South Korea is ahead of the curve in its passion for purple and made headlines earlier this year for its all-purple desserts.Cafe Bora's offerings include purple frozen yoghurt and purple shaved ice, both of which feature purple sweet potato as the main ingredient.And let's not forget ube – pronounced "oo-bay" – the purple vegetable that blew up on Instagram and then in the media earlier this year. The yam-like treat, traditionally used in Filipino cooking, has been used in everything from donuts to ice cream and cheesecake.We think it's fair to assume ube's stunning and almost artificial-looking colour can at least partly explain its appeal in today's hyper-visual food culture.So, with its health benefits and Instagram-friendliness, why would you not add more purple to your plate in 2017?