I have to say this is one of the BEST ice cream I've ever had in my life even though it looks like a 💩!!!!!!!! 💯👍🏻😍😘😋👏🏻 Not too sweet and the taste is so on point!! I didn't know purple sweet potato can be so delicious 🤤🤤🤤 That day I just passed by and decided to sit down for ice cream, and I met my truth 💜 by accident.. #icecreammonster #fallinlove in seoul #nonstopeating

A photo posted by 🐨 (@risa1ee) on Dec 20, 2016 at 3:59am PST