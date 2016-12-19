People has confirmed that Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are married. According to the report, the pair tied the knot in Australia with Robbie's mother and sisters in attendance.
Margot Robbie is one of the industry's most sought-after young actresses. Yet unlike many celebs, Suicide Squad's Harley Quinn has been able to keep her personal life (mostly) under wraps. That's why it was so surprising when Australia's The Daily Telegraph reported that Robbie had married her boyfriend Tom Ackerley — this actress simply doesn't put her personal life on display, and that includes her partner.
As reported by the tabloid, Robbie and mystery boyfriend Ackerley exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia, shortly before the Daily Mail reported that Robbie was spotted wearing a T-shirt that read "Say 'I Do' Down Under" at Gold Coast Airport. Whether or not the rumours of Robbie's marriage are true (and she certainly has a right to keep her wedding private if they are) who is the guy by Robbie's side?
Here's everything we know about Ackerley and his relationship with the rising star.
1. The pair reportedly met in 2013.
According to The Telegraph, Robbie met Ackerley while they were both working on World War II film Suite Française. According to IMDb, Ackerley is listed as the third assistant director on the project.
2. The two were friends before they started dating.
Robbie told Vogue that prior to dating Ackerley she was convinced he had no romantic interest in her:
"We were friends for so long," says Robbie of the assistant director. "I was always in love with him, but I thought, Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him. And then it happened, and I was like, 'Of course we’re together.'"
3. Robbie claims her famous co-stars can't hold a candle to Ackerley.
In the same interview, theWolf Of Wall Street star told Vogue that Ackerley is the "best-looking guy in London."
4. They love showing off their love on social media.
Really, how are we not as obsessed with this pair as we are with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively? Robbie may keep her romance mostly quiet, but she's not above showing off sweet pics of her with her beau on Instagram:
5. Ackerley is Robbie's career cheerleader.
When Robbie was nominated for a Critic's Choice Award for her role in Suicide Squad, her love took to Instagram to show off his lady's accomplishment:
6. They have a production company together.
According to Vogue, Robbie and Ackerley started a production company together, LuckyChap, which they started along with Ackerley’s friend Josey McNamara and Robbie’s childhood best friend, Sophia Kerr. In September, the company signed a first-look deal with Warner Bros., reports Variety.
The partners who work together, stay together? Married or not, Robbie and Ackerley certainly seem blissfully in love.
