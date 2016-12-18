It's fair to say that the Duchess of Cambridge's style inspires us all. And when we say "all," we're not just talking about normal people. We're also talking about celebrities. Your proof comes from model Irina Shayk, who stepped out sporting some new Kate Middleton-inspired bling.
Shayk was spotted wearing a very large emerald ring on her left hand this week, sparking engagement rumours. Recently, Shayk and Bradley Cooper announced that they're expecting a baby, so everyone is wondering if the ring on her left hand is really an engagement ring.
Don't get too excited just yet; Shayk and Cooper have not issued any official announcement.
But here's the fun part: Shayk's maybe-engagement ring looks a whole lot like Middleton's famous 18-carat engagement ring from 2010. After all, both rings have large oval stones surrounded by a full circle of small diamonds.
Now, to be clear, Kate Middleton's engagement ring — which once belonged to Princess Diana — features an oval sapphire at its centre. Shayk's ring has an emerald, but you have to admit that the resemblance is uncanny.
Shayk was spotted wearing a very large emerald ring on her left hand this week, sparking engagement rumours. Recently, Shayk and Bradley Cooper announced that they're expecting a baby, so everyone is wondering if the ring on her left hand is really an engagement ring.
Don't get too excited just yet; Shayk and Cooper have not issued any official announcement.
But here's the fun part: Shayk's maybe-engagement ring looks a whole lot like Middleton's famous 18-carat engagement ring from 2010. After all, both rings have large oval stones surrounded by a full circle of small diamonds.
Now, to be clear, Kate Middleton's engagement ring — which once belonged to Princess Diana — features an oval sapphire at its centre. Shayk's ring has an emerald, but you have to admit that the resemblance is uncanny.
Advertisement