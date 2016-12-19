2016's Most Instagrammed Spots In The World

Is it even a holiday if you don't post the photos to Instagram?



Travelling is fun enough on its own — but there's also something thrilling about posting images that are sure to get plenty of Likes. That perfectly lit photo from a popular restaurant or landmark is just part of the fun of exploring a new place.



To mark the end of the year, Instagram has revealed its list of 2016's most 'grammed places in the world, and there are some seriously swoon-worthy locations. If you want to make the Likes roll in, consider adding these spots to your travel bucket list.



Some of the destinations aren't too surprising. Central Park and Times Square, for instance, are the most geotagged places in New York, so it makes sense that they made the global list, too. Same goes for the Eiffel Tower. Still, there are also some less-obvious locations to make the cut, and it's always interesting to see what places are getting the most love across the globe.



Ahead, we're counting down the world's 20 most Instagrammed spots. Which location scored the No. 1 slot? Click through to find out — and don't forget to post a photo next time you visit.