The Biggest Beauty Trends Of 2017, According To Pinterest

The year 2016 was one of innovation — of oil-slick hair, unicorn makeup, spray-on nail polish, and contouring with literally anything. We loved the washed-out pastels and all things rainbow — all the better if it came in highlighter form. Our favourite trends unquestionably leaned toward the colourful side of beauty these past 12 months. But if Pinterest’s 2017 predictions are any indication, the New Year will see an increase in the popularity of back-to-basics essentials and a decrease in saturation.
The team at Pinterest pulled 100 Pins to identify the top emerging trends on the social media platform. It concluded that taking care of your skin with a clean, all-natural beauty routine is the new makeup; that ombré looks are getting a softer, silvery spin; and that chrome nails are outperforming other nail trends by a landslide. It also noted that millions of people have been pinning multipurpose beauty products, and that no-heat, natural hairstyles are taking centre stage.
These results definitely show a pared-down approach to beauty, and an appreciation of nature and New Age hobbies, which seems fitting. The near future, according to Pinterest, is a strong departure from the loud, maximalist vibe we’ve favoured over the past year — but hey, we’ll take it.
