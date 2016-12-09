Pippa Middleton Will Have Princess Charlotte As A Flower Girl In Her Wedding

Back in 2011 when Kate Middleton married Prince William, Kate's younger sister Pippa kind of stole the show in that stunningly fitted Alexander McQeen white bridesmaid dress. It looks like the same thing might happen at Pippa's upcoming nuptials, because she has recruited a seriously cute flower girl. Us Weekly recently reported that Princess Charlotte will be serving as one of the flower girls in her aunt's May 20 wedding ceremony.
Little Charlotte won't be the only member of the royal family playing a role in Pippa's big day. The magazine's source said Prince George will also be in the wedding party as a page boy. Big sister Kate, however, will not be a bridesmaid but is expected to do a reading during the ceremony, which will take place at St. Mark's Church in Berkshire. After that, the guests will head to the Middleton parents' home for a reception in a garden.
Details about Pippa's wedding gown have yet to be confirmed, but we're mostly interested in what Charlotte will be wearing. Does Alexander McQueen have a children's line?
