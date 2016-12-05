This Trick For A Healthier Vagina Is Shockingly Simple

Jen Gunter, MD, is our go-to source for gynaecological truth-bombs, from "don't put garlic in your vagina" to "only use coconut oil as lube under very specific circumstances." Today, she revealed a trick to maintaining vaginal health that we'd never considered, but that just about anyone can do: Simply eat more fibre.
Dr. Gunter praises the nutrient for both its "faecal-bulking" (yes, we're going there) and prebiotic properties.
"Constipation messes with the vagina, too," she writes, explaining that when people are constipated, they tend to "strain" on the toilet. That's bad for the pelvic floor and can cause muscle spasms, potentially leading to pelvic pain and pain during sex. Luckily, fibre famously helps prevents constipation, as it "bulks up" the stool, softens it, and ultimately makes it easier to pass. Eating fibre-rich foods is really a win-win for your regularity and your pelvic floor.
Beyond the impact it has on your vagina's muscular health, fibre might help prevent infections, too. Dr. Gunter writes that the same strains of lactobacilli, or good bacteria, that ward off vaginal infections have been found in the intestines, which suggests that what we eat can affect our vaginal health. And it's thanks to prebiotics like fibre that these bacteria grow in the first place. "So if fibre can help nurture the good bacteria in the bowel, that can be helpful for the vagina," she explains.
As far as sources of fibre go, Dr. Gunter gives Kellogg's Bran Buds, her favourite cereal, a shoutout, but you can find fibre in all sorts of foods, from beans to berries.
There are plenty of other reasons to make sure you're eating enough fibre. As mentioned earlier, it keeps you regular, but it also helps prevent against heart disease and might even improve your sleep. In other words, fibre's already kind of a wonder-nutrient, so it's no huge surprise that it might offer benefits for your vaginal health, too. It's just one more reason to enjoy carbs.
Dr. Gunter praises the nutrient for both its "faecal-bulking" (yes, we're going there) and prebiotic properties.
"Constipation messes with the vagina, too," she writes, explaining that when people are constipated, they tend to "strain" on the toilet. That's bad for the pelvic floor and can cause muscle spasms, potentially leading to pelvic pain and pain during sex. Luckily, fibre famously helps prevents constipation, as it "bulks up" the stool, softens it, and ultimately makes it easier to pass. Eating fibre-rich foods is really a win-win for your regularity and your pelvic floor.
Beyond the impact it has on your vagina's muscular health, fibre might help prevent infections, too. Dr. Gunter writes that the same strains of lactobacilli, or good bacteria, that ward off vaginal infections have been found in the intestines, which suggests that what we eat can affect our vaginal health. And it's thanks to prebiotics like fibre that these bacteria grow in the first place. "So if fibre can help nurture the good bacteria in the bowel, that can be helpful for the vagina," she explains.
As far as sources of fibre go, Dr. Gunter gives Kellogg's Bran Buds, her favourite cereal, a shoutout, but you can find fibre in all sorts of foods, from beans to berries.
There are plenty of other reasons to make sure you're eating enough fibre. As mentioned earlier, it keeps you regular, but it also helps prevent against heart disease and might even improve your sleep. In other words, fibre's already kind of a wonder-nutrient, so it's no huge surprise that it might offer benefits for your vaginal health, too. It's just one more reason to enjoy carbs.
Advertisement