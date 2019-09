We didn't really expect anything less, but the first photos from Lifetime's unauthorised Britney Spears biopic are here, and they're something.Ever since news of the movie, tentatively titled Britney, dropped back in August, it's received pretty negative attention for obvious reasons. Lifetime has seemingly found a niche exploiting tragic celebrity stories, from Brittany Murphy to Whitney Houston, and beloved TV shows, like Full House and Saved by the Bell, to make movies often so bad, they can't even be considered guilty pleasures.The Britney Spears biopic seems especially cruel, given that Spears is alive and well, and likely wouldn't appreciate seeing some of her most vulnerable moments played out on TV by relatively unknown young actors.The movie, slated to air on Lifetime in February, has faced strong criticism from fans who feel it's exploitative and unnecessarily mean. Spears' spokesperson confirmed back in August that the pop star would not be involved in the movie, adding that Spears "will not be contributing in any way, shape, or form to the Lifetime biopic. Nor does it have her blessing."Still, Lifetime is carrying on, and just released the first photos from the flick.