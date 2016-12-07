The Best Christmas Films On UK Netflix

Us
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
If you’re looking for a bit of respite from the endless Christmas get-togethers, you might turn to Netflix for a bit of Yuletide company on your rare nights in.

Now, you’d think that your favourite streaming service would have your back for the festive period, but I am here to tell you that it is slim pickings out there. May I draw your attention to A Christmas Detour starring no one you've ever heard of, or A Royal Christmas with Lacey Chabert. There’s actually something called Mandie and the Forgotten Christmas. Reader, I despair.

But it’s not all bad news. There are actually some decent offerings among the smörgåsbord of straight-to-video to help you get in the seasonal spirit. Lacking a Sky Movies Christmas-style special sub-category, you'll need my help to seek out the best UK Netflix has to offer you this December.

More from Movies