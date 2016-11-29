Allied, the new romantic thriller set during World War II and starring Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard as spies (and lovers), originally received plenty of attention because of a certain divorce.
Now, it would seem that the only thing everyone wants to talk about is the outfits in the film.
Featuring long silk gowns and chic loungewear, we haven’t been so bowled over by period costume since Keira Knightley turned up wearing that green dress in Atonement.
In the exclusive clip below, Marion and costume designer Joanna Johnston, a longtime collaborator of the film’s director Robert Zemeckis, talk about the different looks in the film.
Johnston says, “When I read the script, I saw it as a glamorous piece in that old fashioned Hollywood style.”
Indeed the resulting aesthetic is reminiscent of Old Hollywood films such as Casablanca and Now, Voyager.
“There are so many different costumes and they tell something about the character in each scene,” says Cotillard.
Espionage never looked so good.
Allied is in cinemas now.
