While you were enjoying your Thanksgiving leftovers, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were having fun in a photo booth. Oh, and possibly becoming Instagram official in the process.
The two were spotted at a wedding in Malibu this past weekend looking very much like the couple they're rumoured to be. Even if people wish Jones were with a different Games of Thrones cast member.
In the photo booth pics, Turner and Jonas, along with friends — including Nick Jonas, who posted the photo — are looking very flirty, posing side by side.
"About last night table 5 madness," Nick explained.
Neither the GoT actress nor the DNCE singer posted anything to Instagram from the wedding. But, honestly, they didn't have to, thanks to their friends.
In another image posted by a partygoer at table 5, it's clear these two are cuddling up nice and close. Jonas is also giving us some serious Zoolander vibes here.
A photo of the two posing with a friend's adorable baby (and Nick) also hit Instagram. That little girl looks exactly like we would if we were in a JoBro and Sansa Stark sandwich.
"ZaZa was chilling with Sansa Stark when these Jonas Brothers moved in on her convo," the caption reads. "But she was like, 'y'all can hang with us.'"
Winter may becoming, but Jophie seems ready to heat things up.
