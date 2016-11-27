Iggy Azalea's Shoutout To Her Plastic Surgeon Is Refreshing

Happy birthday @DrGhavami 🎈 It might seem obvious I'd hold the man I owe my fabulous nose and breasts to in high regard. But vanity aside; Ash you're hilarious as hell, talented, eclectic, a progressive thinker & someone who supports women in their choice to do what they want with their OWN bodies (tons of men don't share that sentiment) So cheers to you! I'm proud to call you my friend. 😎🤘
Iggy Azalea has always been upfront about having had plastic surgery, so it wasn't exactly shocking that she shared a happy birthday message to her surgeon on Instagram. What was surprising is how sweet her message was.
She started out with a joke, writing, "Happy birthday @DrGhavami. It might seem obvious I'd hold the man I owe my fabulous nose and breasts to in high regard."
However, her post went a little deeper. The singer wrote about his character, as well, "But vanity aside; Ash you're hilarious as hell, talented, eclectic, a progressive thinker & someone who supports women in their choice to do what they want with their OWN bodies (tons of men don't share that sentiment!). So cheers to you! I'm proud to call you my friend."
Ghavami appreciated the sentiments, reposting Azalea's image with a sweet caption of his own. The Beverly Hills-based surgeon wrote, "Thank you a mill for everything! Your bold confidence is to be respected! My BDay is complete. Those like you who stand apart and trailblaze their own path no matter who tries to block or impede it, ALWAYS come out ahead, most importantly for themselves."
Azalea managed to shoutout her friend's birthday and make a statement about how cosmetic surgery, or any body modifications, are entirely the choice of the person who lives in that body.
Advertisement