Anna Faris is currently in the doghouse after her pup Pete was found without a home of his own.
According to Lauren Kinder, who runs Kinder4Rescue, a Chihuahua Faris adopted four years ago was brought back to the rescue group after it was discovered homeless and malnourished.
On Facebook, Kinder called Faris out for breaking her contract with the group, which says that the microchipped dogs cannot be given to a different owner without contacting the rescue. If they are, the original owner, in this case Faris, is fined £4,000.
Kinder wrote that she had been trying to contact Faris, but had received no response.
"I'm not quite sure what you're guilty of that this dog ended up in this condition," Kinder wrote, adding, "Being a celebrity does not excuse you from following the rules or respecting the rescue you adopted the dog from, or abiding by the contract. This is why people are not allowed to give Kinder4rescue dogs away they have adopted from us because they become disposable, get passed around and end up on the street like this."
According to TMZ, Faris and her husband Chris Pratt are going to “make arrangements” to bring the dog home.
Kinder told TMZ that Faris is being added to the do-not-adopt list and will have to prove she's been actively looking for Pete to get out of the fine. The rescue group is also reportedly saying it may sue Faris for breach of contract.
Faris has yet to comment publicly about Pete's rescue.
This is not the first time Faris and Pratt have made news over their pets. Back in 2011, Pratt received death threats after he gave away Faris' 15-year-old cat via Twitter.
