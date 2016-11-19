What's more exciting than seeing Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling reunited for La La Land? Hearing them sing together. "City of Stars," a duet released Friday, shows off both of their singing chops.
The song was also in the trailer, but this is our first chance to hear the whole thing. It's both a love song and an ode to chasing your dreams.
"City of stars, are you shining just for me? City of stars, there's so much that I can't see," Gosling starts off. Stone erupts in laughter about halfway through and closes the song with the line, "City of stars never shined so brightly."
Benj Pasek and Justin Paul wrote the lyrics, and Justin Hurwitz produced the music.
The best part? According to Entertainment Tonight, this isn't the only time we'll get to witness them singing in the movie. We can't wait to hear the rest of the soundtrack.
