Eddie Redmayne Gets Grilled About Those Taylor Swift Romance Rumors

Taylor Swift's had her fair share of beaus, but Eddie Redmayne isn't one of them.
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last night, the star of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them was asked to clear the air about reports that he and Swift once dated. Man, that "Plead the Fifth" segment really is the gift that keeps on giving.
“I absolutely can put the rumours to rest,” Redmayne said when a viewer called in to get the truth about him and the singer. “I never went out on a date with Taylor Swift.
"Although I met Taylor Swift. She auditioned for Les Misérables and she was amazing in the audition,” he added. “We got to sing together, which was a big moment for me. But no, we never went out."
It's just as well. Redmayne married wife Hannah Bagshawe in 2014, and the couple welcomed daughter Iris Mary this June.
The Oscar-winning actor did say that Swift was "extraordinary." He continued to defend successful women who get a lot of flak by calling Les Mis co-star Anne Hathaway "formidable."
What a class act. If he ever becomes single, T.Swift should totally date him.
