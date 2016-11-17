Mila Kunis Wisely Nixed Ashton Kutcher's Terrible Baby Name

Warning: Maybe don't let Ashton Kutcher name your child.
During an appearance on Conan Wednesday night, the star of The Ranch weighed in on potential monikers for the son he's expecting with wife Mila Kunis. The couple are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Wyatt Isabelle, and are looking for a similarly offbeat name. But maybe not that offbeat.
Kutcher told Conan O'Brien that his original name suggestion "didn't fly" with Kunis. We can't imagine why not.
“There was a rallying cry from a collective that believed in the name Hawkeye,” the actor shared. Not as in Hawkeye, the only Avenger who doesn't really have superpowers. Hawkeye as in the mascot for the University of Iowa, a nod to Kutcher's home state. There's also Benjamin "Hawkeye" Pierce, the army doctor played by Alan Alda on M*A*S*H.
"Like, he could be a doctor," Kutcher reasoned.
Fortunately, Mama Kunis intervened.
"It didn’t cross the Mila threshold," the dad-to-be admitted. "It came to the threshold but it got knocked out."
Good work, Mila. Everyone knows the baby should obviously be named Fez.
