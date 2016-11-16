Many people have been unhappy about Donald Trump's election win — and Miley Cyrus is definitely one of them. The vocal Hillary Clinton supporter cried on election night over her candidate's loss and though Cyrus stated she was vowing to remain "hopeful" about Trump in a recent video, it doesn't mean she likes him very much. Now, it seems that Cyrus is shading Trump's wife Melania on Twitter, adding to a strange history of tweets between the pop star and the famous family.
On Wednesday, Cyrus shared this strange screenshot of a real tweet that Melania wrote in September of 2013, the height of Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball" fame:
Some of Cyrus' followers were confused, to say the least.
@MileyCyrus don't know how to feel about this— i'm with you,Miley✨ (@bieberzonfire) November 16, 2016
Others freaked out, because they saw the tweet as the singer tossing all the shade at Melania:
The screenshot of Melania's tweet is far from the weirdest one connecting Cyrus and the Trump family. In September of 2013 (not long before Melania shared her Cyrus commentary), Melania's husband posted this:
.@MileyCyrus – don’t worry about Liam. You can do much better and you have plenty of time—remain strong!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2013
(Just a tad awkward, Don, considering Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are now very much back on.)
Is Cyrus' tweet shade or an olive branch? I'm inclined to believe the former, but one thing's for sure: Cyrus certainly knows how to shade with subtlety.
