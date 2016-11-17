Kim Kardashian Making Stealth Instagram Comeback

Kim Kardashian's silence since her robbery in Paris has been deafening. The reality and mobile game mogul made a brief return to Facebook on Halloween, but quickly deleted the posts. Now she's slowly, old-man-getting-in-a-cold-bath slowly, returning to Instagram.
"But," you say, "she hasn't posted anything since before the attacks. How do you know?"
Well, dear reader, because she's been following people, Us Weekly noticed. Those people are Ariana Grande, Sofia Richie, her old boss Paris Hilton, model Joan Smalls, and professionally rich twins Simi & Haze.
Lurking is the first step towards returning. And social media has been very good to Kim. It's a wonder she's been able to stay away.
Normally, news like this would seem a little inconsequential given the fact that incipient American fascism has found its way to the White House. But, you know, we need all the normal we can get. And there's something comforting about knowing that the Queen of the Selfie might soon make her triumphal return.
Shit, she might one day be our first lady. Like, not even as a fun VMAs joke.
"But," you say, "she hasn't posted anything since before the attacks. How do you know?"
Well, dear reader, because she's been following people, Us Weekly noticed. Those people are Ariana Grande, Sofia Richie, her old boss Paris Hilton, model Joan Smalls, and professionally rich twins Simi & Haze.
Lurking is the first step towards returning. And social media has been very good to Kim. It's a wonder she's been able to stay away.
Normally, news like this would seem a little inconsequential given the fact that incipient American fascism has found its way to the White House. But, you know, we need all the normal we can get. And there's something comforting about knowing that the Queen of the Selfie might soon make her triumphal return.
Shit, she might one day be our first lady. Like, not even as a fun VMAs joke.
Advertisement