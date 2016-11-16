We don't want to get ahead of ourselves, but: Is it possible that Michelle Williams could have a baby with the Joker and then wind up with Batman as a brother-in-law?
The actress and Manchester by the Sea co-star Casey Affleck have sparked romance rumours after holding hands on the red carpet at Monday's premiere for their new film. It's possible that the actors were simply supporting one another, but, as the Boston Globe noted, their display of affection "didn't go unnoticed." Were they casually announcing their coupling, or what?
Affleck's recent separation from wife Summer Phoenix adds another layer of intrigue. Williams, meanwhile, has been linked to author Jonathan Safran Foer for the past year or so.
The stars play estranged spouses in the Kenneth Lonergan-directed drama. The film has been earning rave reviews, so we'll no doubt have plenty of opportunities to suss out the relationship situation as awards season gets underway.
For now, we'll just have to daydream about our top two indie faves falling in love. Sigh.
