We Tried The Bizarre Makeup Brushes Taking Over The Internet

Ah, makeup brushes — the underdogs of the beauty world. Though they do the ever-important task of blending your foundation, eye shadow, and blush to Instagram perfection, it's not often that you see a set innovative enough to truly excite you. (Unless they're of the unicorn snake , or Harry Potter variety, of course.)The exception: Artis Brushes, a brand we fell hard for a few years ago, when it introduced a slew of ergonomically shaped tools that went beyond your standard bristles. Its first collection had superfine fibres and cool applicator tips that looked like toothbrushes. They beautified our faces with ease, changing our perspective on makeup brushes forever. And now, the company is at it again.Its latest line is called Digit, and it's inspired by the shape and size of — you guessed it — your fingers. Sounds weird, but if you're anything like us — lazy and unwilling to apply makeup with anything but your hands — the launch is nothing short of brilliant. Each brush is designed to replicate the outline of your fingertips as you glide products across your face.