Since Alicia Keys publicly ditched makeup at the VMAs, much has been said about the musician's complexion. Sans foundation and concealer, the woman is damn near radiant. But that glowing skin doesn't come easy. Not only does her skin-care routine cost a pretty penny — upwards of £320 — but, it turns out, Keys had to give up something pretty major for the clear skin she has today: cheese.
“It took me forever to get this skin," she told Elle. "I mean, I know how it feels to have a face full of bumps and pimples. I lived through that in the public eye. But when I first got pregnant, I started to eliminate dairy from my diet and drank a lot more water, which made a huge difference to my skin."
While the connection between dairy and acne is still not fully clear, Keys' anecdotal evidence is commonly reported. Dermatologists often recommend removing dairy from your diet as part of an acne treatment programme and R29's Maria Del Russo also noted improvements to her complexion after 30 days without dairy. But she's back to eating cheese today. Some sacrifices are just too great.
So yes, Alicia Keys glows like Edward Cullen in sunlight, but she also gets weekly facials and lives in a world without cheese. Don't forget that.
