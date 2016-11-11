Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Have Reportedly Split

This really is the year where true love came to die, isn't it? Another celebrity couple has bitten the dust.
People is reporting that Bella Hadid and The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye) have called time on their 18-month relationship.
And nope, it wasn't the haircut. Though their reps have yet to comment, a source close to the couple says that their busy schedules were to blame.
“Their schedules have been too hard to coordinate and he is focusing on finishing and promoting his album,” the insider told People. “They still have a great deal of love for one another and will remain friends.”
That's good to hear, because they're both slated to appear at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris. The show, in which Hadid will walk the runway and The Weeknd will perform, is set to be taped on November 30 before being broadcast on December 5. What could be more awkward than cavorting down the catwalk in lingerie in front of your recent ex in the most romantic city on the planet?
