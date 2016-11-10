Ashley Olsen Has Her Own Older Gentleman To Smooch In Public

Ashley Olsen and her significantly older boyfriend have gone on a double date with Mary-Kate Olsen and her significantly older husband. The twins were spotted at a Knicks-Nets game at Madison Square Garden in NYC, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Ashley, who has been private about her relationships in the past, snuggled with rumoured beau Richard Sachs. He's a financier and art collector, ET reports, who is said to be in his late 60s. The Olsen twins both turned 30 in June.
On the surface, Olsen and Sachs' date night looked totally normal. The pair kissed, watched the basketball game, and sipped drinks. At one point, Sachs kissed Olsen on the forehead.
It's dizzying, then, to look over and see another couple — Mary-Kate Olsen and her 47-year-old husband Olivier Sarkozy — like a mirror image across the aisle. Both twins are in relationships with men nearly two decades their senior.
See more photos from the twins' date night, below.
