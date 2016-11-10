I collapsed. I knew I’d been overtaken. And then I dove inward, into my mind, into a montage of thoughts and memories. The first, a comprehension of what was happening to me. My god, I’m getting raped. This is really happening. Then, the feeling that I had to survive. Physically survive. Sadly, a familiar feeling to me, as I had been repeatedly beaten and molested at age 6. I was not only street smart, but sociopath smart. How do I get through this? my mind asked, scanning options with nanosecond speed, while individual thoughts that led to answers came in slow motion.



A thought. Don’t resist anymore. It will make him more violent. It will hurt your outsides. Save the outside. Stay inside.



Another thought. Rape. Just the word. Brain pulling from the rape file.



A memory. I’m 7 years old at the kitchen table, “Mum, what is rape?”



“It’s when someone forces you to have sex with them when you don’t want to.”



Blaine penetrated me with one swift thrust. I wanted to cry.



A memory. I had asked Mum about rape after stumbling across a pamphlet at a family friend’s house. The word “rape” was in large, bold black font on the front. At the time, I didn’t know what it meant, but I understood it was horrible and violent, because the pamphlet included sections called “How To Survive” and “How To Take Control.” The physical survival seemed most important. A line struck me as something to remember — the same way I know to throw flour on an oil fire. “If you’re being raped, try not to resist or tighten up (in that area) as much as possible. You will prevent additional trauma. If you can, try to relax.” What the pamphlet suggested was to pretend this was by choice, in order to get control, in order to remove control from your rapist. The rapist gains pleasure from controlling you.



Blaine’s hands gripped my struggling arms so tightly that I could feel them turning purple. He fucked me hard as I laid still and played dead. I decided to relax my hands; he loosened his grip subtly. Now my arms hurt less. I thought of the pamphlet again. Had my family friend been raped? How had she never spoken of it? What do I do?



His legs, pressing against my shorts around my knees, acted as a harness, pinning my legs flat against the bed.



I was now thankful for the menstrual blood smearing in between my restrained legs. Lubrication. Prevent further trauma to the area. I focused on the pamphlet. Relax. So you don’t get hurt. Relax. There won’t be damage. Relax. And my body let go. I’ll stay in my head. Relax. And for a moment I thought of how I would tell on him, of how serious this was. He could go to jail, and his future would be ruined. This future was terrifying. Relax. Relax.



He kissed my face as he forcefully pumped into me, and I felt detached, and a bit victorious over my body. I’ve tricked him. He believes I like this now. All the while I dreamt of his punishment.



“Do you like it now?” he asked. Steering himself to press his hips strongly against my clitoris. My blood felt colder. My thighs, wetter.



A daydream. I was in a courtroom. He was the defendant. I was pointing at him. Then I imagined the questions, and my hopes of future revenge shrivelled. Every girl has seen enough TV to know what I would be asked:



“Are you a virgin, Miss Martel?”



“No.”



“No? And only 15 years old?



“Yes.”



“How many people have you had sex with?”



“Five.”



“Did you willingly kiss Blaine?”



“Yes.”



“Did you willingly go upstairs with Blaine?”



“Yes.”



“Have you ever been a victim of a sexual crime before, Miss Martel?”



“Yes.”



“Was this person convicted?”



“No.”



“Were you underage drinking that night, Miss Martel?”



“Yes.”



“How are your grades in school, Miss Martel?”



“Terrible.”



“Have you ever tried drugs, Miss Martel?”



“Yes.”



“Have you ever been suspended?”



“Yes.”



“Your honour, I’d like to call my next witness, Mr. Party-goer-in-the-foyer.”



Was the court to believe that this picture-perfect rich kid raped this poorly raised, promiscuous, law-breaking, drug-using menace?



No.



“Do you like it?” Blaine asked again. Pressing into my clitoris. But I stayed in my mind.



Another memory. Adam and Eve. A bible passage that says suffering is the lot of women. That we’re being punished for all time at the hand of God. That it’s our duty to suffer for eternity over a single apple. This is what we’ve learned in school. If God wants me to suffer, then there is no God. The pamphlet says enjoy it, so that you don’t get hurt. I took the apple. Because it was the only way to win.



Now I will write, here, the hardest detail to write about my rape. The detail that will make you doubt me, call me a whore, make you think I deserved it. Disbelieve my story. But I’m telling the truth, so I will say it anyway.



I went back into my body. And I came, as tears streamed down my face with a shame and self-hatred that made me want to rip the flesh from my bones and pull hair out of my head in handfuls. My body failed me. Or was it my mind? I lay like a corpse as he came inside me. He kissed me. I used his shower to wash my bloody legs when he was done. I locked the door and muffled my sobbing with a towel in the bathroom. He went back to the party, for pats on the back.

