The 2016 Presidential election has been stressful for many Americans. However, Girls star and creator Lena Dunham now has one more reason to stress — and it has nothing to do with who was elected President.On November 8, Vice contributing writer Michael Tracey tweeted a screenshot of Dunham’s voter information, which stated that she was not registered with the Democratic Party. Dunham had posted a photo of herself with an "I Voted" sticker after allegedly voting in the primaries for Hillary Clinton, whom the actress then went on to campaign for during the election. The problem? In his attempt to call Dunham out for allegedly not voting in the primaries, Tracey also revealed her home address — opening the celebrity up to a world of potential dangers.For the record, Dunham said that she did, in fact, vote, and is currently registered as a Democrat: