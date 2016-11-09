Movies To Stream When You Just Want To Wallow In Sadness

Comfort food can ease your pain a little when you're feeling sad. In some cases, however, what you really need to lift your spirits is some comfort entertainment. I'm talking about the movies that make you grin when not even that photo of a puppy and kitten hugging could get you to crack a smile. Fortunately, streaming sites like Netflix and Amazon Prime have plenty of flicks guaranteed to brighten your mood. These are movies that bring on giggle-inducing waves of glee and nostalgia.
But what about when you don't want to get out of your rut, and you just want to wallow for a bit? There are plenty of intentional tearjerkers on streaming platforms as well. From weepy rom-coms to truly tragic dramas, these flicks are guaranteed to make you run through multiple boxes of tissues.
Click through if you need an entertaining anecdote for a seriously bad week.
But what about when you don't want to get out of your rut, and you just want to wallow for a bit? There are plenty of intentional tearjerkers on streaming platforms as well. From weepy rom-coms to truly tragic dramas, these flicks are guaranteed to make you run through multiple boxes of tissues.
Click through if you need an entertaining anecdote for a seriously bad week.