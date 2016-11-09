Katy Perry Calls For Action After Trump Victory

Trust us: You're going to hear Katy Perry roar.
The pop star has stood out as one of Hillary Clinton's biggest supporters during the 2016 presidential election. Now that Donald Trump has emerged victorious, Perry is sharing her disappointment on social media.
"Do not sit still," the singer tweeted. "Do not weep. MOVE. We are not a nation that will let HATE lead us."
Do not sit still. Do not weep. MOVE. We are not a nation that will let HATE lead us.— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 9, 2016
"We will never be silenced," she added, telling fans to "rise up."
Perry also retweeted actor and activist Jesse Williams' response to the election results.
"Be tired. Be mad. Be honest & concerned. But be not afraid. Rest up. Be safe. Come together. Construct. Know your surroundings. Be creative," the Grey's Anatomy star wrote.
Be tired. Be mad. Be honest & concerned. But be not afraid. Rest up. Be safe. Come together. Construct. Know your surroundings. Be creative.— jesseWilliams. (@iJesseWilliams) November 9, 2016
According to MSNBC political analyst Kasie Hunt, Perry had planned to sing the National Anthem for Clinton supporters last night. That ended up not happening, suggesting that the musician was too upset by Clinton's loss to perform. Or maybe she was too busy planning a revolution?
