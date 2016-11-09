Lady Gaga Protested Outside Trump Tower This Morning

Lady Gaga isn't going down without a fight.
The pop star and Hillary Clinton supporter reacted to Donald Trump's election win by taking it to streets. The Telegraph reports that Gaga staged a protest outside Trump Tower in New York City in the early hours of Wednesday morning. So, yeah, that's pretty badass.
The singer was photographed standing on a sanitation truck outside Trump's luxury building. She held a placard reading "Love Trumps Hate," and appeared to have an American flag with her.
Lady Gaga protesting on a sanitation truck outside Trump Tower in NYC tonight. #LoveTrumpsHate pic.twitter.com/qsvC4kUwV4— Lady Gaga Now (@LadyGagaNowNet) November 9, 2016
A source told MSNBC's Kasie Hunt that Gaga was crying backstage at Clinton's election night party last night.
Earlier in the week she had praised the Democrat nominee during a Clinton rally in North Carolina.
"Hillary Clinton is made of steel! Hillary Clinton is unstoppable!" she cried out during the speech.
Looks like the same can be said of Gaga. Do your thing, girl.
