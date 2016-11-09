Since he split up with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has stayed out of the spotlight. He didn't attend the Voyage of Time premiere, People reports, to avoid subjecting himself to questions about his family.
But for the premiere of Allied in Westwood, L.A. Wednesday evening, he'll show up on the red carpet. He stars in the movie alongside Marion Cotillard as a spy during World War II.
This public appearance doesn't mean he's not busy with his divorce proceedings. He and Jolie have been disputing how to handle their six children, with him asking for joint custody. Some outlets recently reported that he and Jolie had agreed to leave the kids with her, though others said the arrangement was temporary.
The FBI also recently interrogated Jolie about allegations of child abuse against Pitt.
We won't be hearing about this — or anything — from Pitt, though, according to The Daily Mail, because he's still not doing media interviews.
But for the premiere of Allied in Westwood, L.A. Wednesday evening, he'll show up on the red carpet. He stars in the movie alongside Marion Cotillard as a spy during World War II.
This public appearance doesn't mean he's not busy with his divorce proceedings. He and Jolie have been disputing how to handle their six children, with him asking for joint custody. Some outlets recently reported that he and Jolie had agreed to leave the kids with her, though others said the arrangement was temporary.
The FBI also recently interrogated Jolie about allegations of child abuse against Pitt.
We won't be hearing about this — or anything — from Pitt, though, according to The Daily Mail, because he's still not doing media interviews.
Advertisement