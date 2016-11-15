Can you tell us about the starting point for this T'aint collection?

I wanted T’aint to be connected to the main collection this season, so I used images from the temples of Khajuraho in India. The temples are famous for their erotic sculptures, and I was amazed how they celebrate such a rich, diverse sexuality considering they were built over 1000 years ago – especially ironic when you realise that homosexuality has been re-criminalised in India and moral policing is on the rise, it is so regressive.



Are you worried that post-Brexit vote, London's diversity and subsequent creativity and creative variety will be stifled?

Yes, there are already cuts in arts funding, art history is being removed as an A-level subject. It will be so much harder to employ talented creative people from overseas, there will be less international students, in general we will have a much more inward-looking isolated country that is more interested in building nuclear submarines. Brexit and the US election have exposed the racism that has consistently been denied to have existed. I find hope in knowing that art usually becomes the voice of dissent in times like this.



What does 2017 hold?

A revolution I hope.

