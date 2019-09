It's no industry secret that models are constantly scrutinised for their looks — notably, their waistlines, skin, and hair. And while historically, the pressure to fit in has been vital for a successful career, there's an amazing shift happening right now that's leading to more inclusivity in the industry, in gender size , and skin colour . The latest face of this shift is Khoudia Diop.You may recognize Diop from The Colored Girl campaign, which launched in June to celebrate all shades of beauty — and if you follow the 19-year-old (that's right, she's only 19) on Instagram, you'll know she often refers to herself as " Melanin Goddess ." In many of her posts, you'll notice she makes note of her deep skin tone, and often adds the hashtags #melaninpoppin and #blackgirlmagic Diop will be the first to tell you she wasn't always this self-assured. When the Senegalese model first moved to Paris, and then the U.S. a few years ago, she was met with constant taunts over her skin colour, she tells us. "People have made comments, calling me names like 'midnight' or 'mother of stars,'" she says. "At first I confronted the bullies, but eventually I learned to tune out the negativity and just love myself more."