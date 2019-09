Kristen Stewart Just Made Another Huge Hair Change — & It's Good

Kristen Stewart, all-around cool girl and fashion chameleon, has made her way back to the dark side. After sporting a shock of platinum-blond hair for months, the actress debuted a chocolate 'do at an event in Paris yesterday, according to Vogue — and we love the return to her natural state.There are plenty of reasons to love her as a brunette. For one, it reminds us of how much we love Stewart's IDGAF style — the kind that embodies your inner angsty goth. We also appreciate it just for the sake of change. Aside from an orange hue a few years ago, Stewart has kept to a natural caramel-brown colour. We loved her blond period — it gave us major '90s-grunge vibes, and she routinely paired the 'do with intense, edgy makeup and even got a cool new tattoo . But this change seems fitting, just in time for fall.Welcome back to the brunette world, Kristen Stewart. Now, get back to biting your lip and challenging the status quo