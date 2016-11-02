We don't know all that much about Michael Sheen, but the guy's got wonderful taste in women.
It's perhaps no surprise then that the delightful Kate Beckinsale, Sheen's former partner and mother to his teen daughter, Lily, has a lot in common with his current girlfriend, Sarah Silverman. It seems they both have a soft spot for Welsh actors, humiliating poor Lily, and questionable hair trends.
The two stars are virtually unrecognisable — not to mention undistinguishable from one another — in a hilarious new Instagram post shared by Beckinsale. File this one under "Bad Hair, Don't Care."
"Oh @sarahkatesilverman if only I had known you then," Beckinsale wrote. "We could have supported each other through the ennui and tall, unfortunate hair we were clearly both experiencing."
It's perhaps no surprise then that the delightful Kate Beckinsale, Sheen's former partner and mother to his teen daughter, Lily, has a lot in common with his current girlfriend, Sarah Silverman. It seems they both have a soft spot for Welsh actors, humiliating poor Lily, and questionable hair trends.
The two stars are virtually unrecognisable — not to mention undistinguishable from one another — in a hilarious new Instagram post shared by Beckinsale. File this one under "Bad Hair, Don't Care."
"Oh @sarahkatesilverman if only I had known you then," Beckinsale wrote. "We could have supported each other through the ennui and tall, unfortunate hair we were clearly both experiencing."
"Oh my sweet lord Jesus this makes me joyous," Silverman responded to the twinning photo.
We know the feeling. Can these two get a reality show already?
Advertisement