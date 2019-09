We don't know all that much about Michael Sheen, but the guy's got wonderful taste in women.It's perhaps no surprise then that the delightful Kate Beckinsale , Sheen's former partner and mother to his teen daughter, Lily, has a lot in common with his current girlfriend, Sarah Silverman. It seems they both have a soft spot for Welsh actors, humiliating poor Lily , and questionable hair trends.The two stars are virtually unrecognisable — not to mention undistinguishable from one another — in a hilarious new Instagram post shared by Beckinsale. File this one under "Bad Hair, Don't Care.""Oh @sarahkatesilverman if only I had known you then," Beckinsale wrote. "We could have supported each other through the ennui and tall, unfortunate hair we were clearly both experiencing."