Nigel Farage, Ukip's acting leader and the man widely touted as being behind Brexit, could be about to become a reality TV star. Yep, you read that right. It seems we'll never see the back of him.
He has reportedly been offered £750,000 to be transported to the Australian jungle for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, and is in talks with several other reality shows, The Telegraph reported.
He sounds keen to remain in the limelight, saying he hasn't ruled out an appearance. "I have made no decisions but I am always open-minded," he said.
"I have spoken to several reality programmes. I have had conversations with a lot of people."
Producers for the ITV show, which airs again later this month, have reportedly been trying to confirm Farage on its lineup for months.
However, two weeks ago, Ukip's press officer, Gawain Towler, said Farage wouldn't appear on the show – even for £750,000 – because he's "not a blithering idiot" and he would "rather go fishing", reported The Telegraph.
A spokesman for ITV said the broadcaster never comments on stars or what it pays them.
ITV has enlisted numerous politicians to be dropped into the jungle in previous years. Former Tory MP Edwina Currie, the eccentric former Lib Dem MP Lembit Öpik, and Tory MP Nadine Dorries have all appeared on the show.
Farage has already appeared on Channel 4's Gogglebox, agreeing to an interview by Dom and Steph Parker (the "posh couple") in 2014.
While it would be nice to have a break from having to see Farage every time we turn on our TVs, we're not against watching him chow down on a kangaroo testicle.
