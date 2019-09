8 Real-Life Reddit Horror Stories That Will Totally Freak You Out

"He comes rolling in about 3 a.m. He's laughing at me for being such a pussy gets into bed and turned the light off and that's when all hell broke loose. All the doors down the hallway slammed shut 1 by 1, then, our closet doors started rattling. The sound coming from inside could only be described at total destruction, it sounded like the shelves, the pole, and everything in there were being tossed around. The BF joined me under the covers and we were both terrified. After it stopped, it took 5-10 min to convince him to go check around the house. Nothing was out of place and our roommate had drove 3 hours back home that night to be with his family, so we knew it wasn't him. We slept with the light on the rest of the night and moved out soon after. I still can't drive by that house without being creeped out." — nomorepumpkins