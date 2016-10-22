Sick Of Your Wardrobe? These Are The New Brands For You

Shopping fatigue is real. You know the feeling: You just got paid (cue: Rihanna's #BBHMM here) and you're ready to hit up your favourite stores for some guilt-free retail therapy. Then it hits: You find yourself wandering the floor, sifting through the racks, and feeling completely uninspired. There's one top that looks like five you already own, some shoes that are cute to look at but 100% impossible to walk in, and a whole new rack of items that leave you wondering what the hell the designer was even thinking.