30 Movies With Near-Perfect Rotten Tomato Scores

Much like I can't imagine my life before Uber, I can't fathom a world without Rotten Tomatoes. The website has long been the first stop for movie reviews for both film buffs and novices alike. Based on what percentage "fresh" the site deems a movie, it can be quite the deciding factor when one adds to their Netflix queue or plans a trip to the theatre.
Since launching way back in 1998, Rotten Tomatoes has become a destination site for all things movie-related. In this digital age, we have thousands of flicks at our fingertips, so it's helpful to have some guidance on which to indulge in.
Rotten Tomatoes has once again come to our rescue: The site compiled a no-nonsense list of the "Top 100 Movies Of All Time" as determined by critical reviews. The following 30 movies, in chronological order, have received perfect or near-perfect scores from the (over 80) experts on the site, making them all "Certified Fresh." (Sorry, but Batman v. Superman: Dawn Of Justice is not a good movie.)
Have you seen them all? Better get watching.