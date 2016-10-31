Olivia Munn Hates The Same Sexist Rom-Com Stereotype You Do

Guess what? The same thing that drives you crazy about rom-coms also annoys the hell out of Olivia Munn.
The actress expressed her frustration with how female characters are treated in rom-coms during a panel at the EW PopFest this weekend. Munn was on hand to promote her latest film, Office Christmas Party, which naturally features a budding romance between her character and the one played by Jason Bateman.
“Any time there’s a romantic scene where we have to not kiss, but like be romantic [it’s hard],” she told the audience, according to Entertainment Weekly. “To show the audience that there’s something going on. It’s really hard for me because a lot of times those scenes can be written in a way that it continues this stereotype about women. In that, ‘Oh, I like you, please like me back. This sucks, I like you so much and you’re just a big strong guy.’”
Munn said it was "nerve-racking" to go into those scenes without perpetuating that stereotype.
The actress has spoken out in the past about not wanting to settle for subpar parts. She turned down the female lead in Deadpool because she objected to being relegated to playing "the girlfriend."
Girl, we hear ya. Any other actresses want to speak up so maybe Hollywood catches up with the times?
