There's a new Hollywood It Couple to obsess over. Kristen Stewart and St. Vincent made their first public appearance on the red carpet, confirming the rumours that this pair is an item. Prepare to feel blinded by the new couple's combined coolness.
Stewart, who stars in this year's Certain Women and Personal Shopper, was spotted out in New York with Grammy-winner St. Vincent in early October, which made fans speculate that the two were secretly dating. St. Vincent had reportedly split from model/actress Cara Delevingne in September, and in October, shortly after her NYC hang with St. Vincent, Radar Online reported that Stewart and her girlfriend Alicia Cargile had split up as well.
While most of us remember Stewart's turn as Bella in the massively popular Twilight franchise, one might not know that St. Vincent has a connection to the vampire movies as well. St. Vincent (real name Annie Clark) recorded two songs for the franchise. Her song "Roslyn," a collaboration with Bon Iver, was featured in New Moon in 2009, and "The Antidote" appeared on the soundtrack for Breaking Dawn — Part 2 in 2012. (Appropriately, Stewart's Twilight co-star Nikki Reed also appeared at the event that became Stewart and St. Vincent's couple debut.)
Stewart, who stars in this year's Certain Women and Personal Shopper, was spotted out in New York with Grammy-winner St. Vincent in early October, which made fans speculate that the two were secretly dating. St. Vincent had reportedly split from model/actress Cara Delevingne in September, and in October, shortly after her NYC hang with St. Vincent, Radar Online reported that Stewart and her girlfriend Alicia Cargile had split up as well.
While most of us remember Stewart's turn as Bella in the massively popular Twilight franchise, one might not know that St. Vincent has a connection to the vampire movies as well. St. Vincent (real name Annie Clark) recorded two songs for the franchise. Her song "Roslyn," a collaboration with Bon Iver, was featured in New Moon in 2009, and "The Antidote" appeared on the soundtrack for Breaking Dawn — Part 2 in 2012. (Appropriately, Stewart's Twilight co-star Nikki Reed also appeared at the event that became Stewart and St. Vincent's couple debut.)
This whirlwind romance may surprise fans who missed the memo that St. Vincent and Stewart had broken up with their former partners, but one look at this red carpet photo and it makes perfect sense that these two are together. The chic sunglasses, the fashion ad-ready pouts, the casual-yet-perfectly-tailored outfits: these two are the epitome of effortlessly cool.
Advertisement