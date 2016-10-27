It was one of the most bizarre stories to emerge from the post-EU referendum news cycle (and that's saying something): Lindsay Lohan vowed to visit Kettering, Northamptonshire, to turn on this year's Christmas lights.
In case you were too busy crying over Brexit and missed the story, let's recap. Lohan was curiously vocal on Twitter as the results of June's #EUref were announced, unfortunately managing to offend the residents of a whole town with one particular tweet, which has since been deleted.
"Sorry #KETTERING, but where are you?," the Mean Girls actress and Remain supporter wrote, as the constituency's vote to leave the EU was declared.
Unsurprisingly, the tweet didn't go down well. The MP for Kettering, Conservative Philip Hollobone, responded by inviting her to visit the town during an address to the House of Commons, to make up for her "fierce and offensive" remark.
Lohan replied, sounding genuinely enthusiastic about the prospect and inviting the MP to DM her the details about the visit.
@MPChrisGrayling and #philiphollobone Direct message me about your offer. Would be happy to light the Christmas tree in #Kettering 🙏🏻— Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) June 30, 2016
However, months later and with the 24th of November's Christmas lights switch-on fast approaching, Lohan appears to have gone AWOL.
“Lindsay Lohan said she would come to switch on the Christmas lights in Kettering, but despite everyone’s best efforts it’s not been possible to track her down to arrange the details of when, where, and how,” Hollobone told BuzzFeed News.
“Kettering Borough Council organises the switch-on and would love to hear from her.”
He also highlighted that Kettering is "only an hour from London on the train", the BBC reported, adding that Lohan would join the list of "local panto stars and school children" who have switched the lights on in previous years.
"I take the simple view that if you undertake to do something, you should do it," Hollobone said.
Kettering Borough Council said it hasn't been able to contact Lohan either, “as she does not follow our social medial channels and we do not have her contact details”, Buzzfeed News reported. Nevertheless, it confirmed the event would go ahead regardless.
Hollobone remains particularly eager to get her on board, however. “The message from Kettering is: Lindsay – please get in touch! Your public awaits!,” he said.
