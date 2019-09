However, months later and with the 24th of November's Christmas lights switch-on fast approaching, Lohan appears to have gone AWOL.“Lindsay Lohan said she would come to switch on the Christmas lights in Kettering, but despite everyone’s best efforts it’s not been possible to track her down to arrange the details of when, where, and how,” Hollobone told BuzzFeed News “Kettering Borough Council organises the switch-on and would love to hear from her.”He also highlighted that Kettering is "only an hour from London on the train", the BBC reported , adding that Lohan would join the list of "local panto stars and school children" who have switched the lights on in previous years."I take the simple view that if you undertake to do something, you should do it," Hollobone said.Kettering Borough Council said it hasn't been able to contact Lohan either, “as she does not follow our social medial channels and we do not have her contact details”, Buzzfeed News reported. Nevertheless, it confirmed the event would go ahead regardless.Hollobone remains particularly eager to get her on board, however. “The message from Kettering is: Lindsay – please get in touch! Your public awaits!,” he said.