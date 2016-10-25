Lady Gaga and her former fiancé, Taylor Kinney, may be amicable exes, but even Gaga has her limits when it comes to how supportive she'll be of her one-time partner.
According to the "Perfect Illusion" singer's interview with SiriusXM host Howard Stern on Monday, there's one thing that Kinney can do that would really upset Mother Monster, and that's find someone new.
"I'm not going to throw a fucking party," admits Gaga when asked if she would be cool with Kinney getting back in the dating world. Girl, same.
It's not bitterness holding Gaga back from being supportive of a new lady love in Kinney's life — the American Horror Story actress told Stern there's still a lot of mutual respect and friendship between she and her ex:
“I’m actually very close to Taylor,” Gaga revealed in her interview. “He’s been my lover and my friend for a really long time. He’s been so supportive of the album, and I support him on his show, Chicago Fire.”
Tuning into Kinney's NBC series is one thing — watching him strut the red carpet with another date by his side is another. Let's be real: no matter how famous you are, that would really, really suck.
Maybe one day Gaga and Kinney will get there and they can double date with their future significant others — but for now, Gaga's totally in her right to pass on a party for Kinney's future romances.
According to the "Perfect Illusion" singer's interview with SiriusXM host Howard Stern on Monday, there's one thing that Kinney can do that would really upset Mother Monster, and that's find someone new.
"I'm not going to throw a fucking party," admits Gaga when asked if she would be cool with Kinney getting back in the dating world. Girl, same.
It's not bitterness holding Gaga back from being supportive of a new lady love in Kinney's life — the American Horror Story actress told Stern there's still a lot of mutual respect and friendship between she and her ex:
“I’m actually very close to Taylor,” Gaga revealed in her interview. “He’s been my lover and my friend for a really long time. He’s been so supportive of the album, and I support him on his show, Chicago Fire.”
Tuning into Kinney's NBC series is one thing — watching him strut the red carpet with another date by his side is another. Let's be real: no matter how famous you are, that would really, really suck.
Maybe one day Gaga and Kinney will get there and they can double date with their future significant others — but for now, Gaga's totally in her right to pass on a party for Kinney's future romances.
Advertisement