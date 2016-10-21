Yes, There's A Formula To Finding Your Sign's Perfect Match

Whenever we're in doubt, we turn to our horoscopes. Because, as mystical as the stars can be, they usually hint at what we should do or, at the very least, let us know we're on the right track — especially when it comes to our love lives. In fact, astrology can even recommend who we should pursue romantically.
Of course, compatibility is not an exact science. Since it pertains to matters of the heart, it's actually one of the murkier aspects of astrology. That's why we turned to the trusty AstroTwins and their all-knowing guide, Compatibility Secrets: How to Get Along with Anyone (Yes, Even THAT Person).
They've based their findings on when you and your partner were born — specifically, where in the calendar your signs are in relation to each other. For example, if you and your partner are a Sagittarius and a Taurus, respectively, there are five signs that occur between your birthdays. You are, in the Twins' words, five signs apart.
Signs that occur four or six signs away from your own are considered the best, or most compatible, matches. According to the Twins, people who are born four signs away from you make the best friends — and the closest partners. These are the people whom you just click with, who make you feel comfortable in your own skin.
Meanwhile, the sign that occurs six signs away from yours is bound to behave pretty differently from you — but that's hardly a bad thing. The Twins explain that this pairing can result in a very balanced couple. Beyond that, dating someone born under such a different sign will offer you an opportunity to see yourself from their perspective. These are the relationships where you learn as much about yourself as you do about your S.O.
In other words, there are three other signs in the Zodiac that, according to your most common, respective traits, make the most viable partners for your sign (the signs four signs before and after yours, as well as the sign six signs away from yours). Of course, if you're a Taurus and happen to really vibe with someone who is something other than a Virgo, Capricorn, or Scorpio, go with that feeling. You can absolutely make a connection with someone who was born one, two, three, five, or more signs away from you. After all, the stars can only know so much.
Click through to find out your astrologically ordained matches. Get a free copy of the AstroTwins’ Compatibility Secrets here.
